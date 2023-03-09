A Creed anime series could be on the way

Michael B. Jordan is looking to expand the ‘Creed-verse’ with Amazon, with conversations happening regarding an anime series connected to the Creed IP, and there are ideas for a companion live-action TV series – according to Deadline. Another potential project could centre around Adonis Creed’s daughter, Amara, who was played by deaf actress Mila Davis-Kent in Creed 3.

The Drago spin-off movie with Dolph Lundgren and Florian Munteanu is also apparently still happening. Jordan told Deadline last week at the Creed III premiere that “building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about.” Amazon has acquired MGM, which of course includes James Bond, as well as the Rocky IP. They immediately greenlit 007’s Road to a Million, a competition reality series based on the iconic spy movies, as soon as the acquisition was complete.

During the publicity tour for Creed III, director Michael B. Jordan has repeatedly brought up anime as an influence on the fight scenes. He has specifically referenced Naruto and Dragon Ball Z, and Akira was even an inspiration for Donnie’s boxing shorts. Therefore, an anime Creed series isn’t as crazy as it may sound at first.

There have been on-and-off talks about exploring Rocky’s story – including his origins – for years, starting long before MGM was acquired by Amazon. If and when something comes together, the franchise’s creator and star Sylvester Stallone is expected to be involved. This could exist alongside the ‘Creed-verse.’

Creed III has been a big box office hit for MGM and Amazon, which has obviously given them the confidence to ramp up talks regarding spin-off movies and TV series.