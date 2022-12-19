Creed 3 starts a “new era” for the Rocky movies, says Michael B Jordan

The legacy of the Rocky franchise is pretty similar to its original hero; it has some years on it, but it’s still going the distance and fighting to the bitter end. With the upcoming Creed 3 release date, the sports movie series is set to move into a new era, according to star and director Michael B Jordan.

The actor took on the role of Adonis Creed for the first Creed movie, replacing the inimitable Sylvester Stallone as the face of the franchise. Now, Jordan is making his directorial debut while also going toe-to-toe with fellow Marvel villain actor, Jonathan Majors, for the third movie in the Creed saga.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Jordan explained how his movie breaks away from Stallone’s legacy and stands on its own two feet without the veteran actor.

“We wouldn’t have Donnie without Rocky, and he will always be a pillar in Donnie’s life, but Creed 3 is really the dawn of a new era for the franchise and the character,” Jordan said.

“It was really important from a storytelling perspective to get to a pivotal point in Donnie’s career a few years down the line where he has really established himself with his professional career and his family,” he added.

We cannot wait to see what Jordan has up his sleeve, both in the ring as Adonis ‘Donnie’ Creed, and behind the camera as a director. One thing’s for sure, he’s going to have to be on top form to overcome Majors, who has gone full beast mode for his role as Damian.

