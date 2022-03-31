Creed 3 set photos show how jacked Jonathan Majors has got

Michael B Jordan better watch out, because Adonis Creed, his character in the Rocky series spin-off Creed movies, looks like he may have met his match. New set photos from the upcoming Creed 3 show co-star Jonathan Majors, who will play the villain in the movie, looking absolutely ripped.

The legendary Rocky series of boxing movies looked to be over in 2006, with Sylvester Stallone returning to the iconic role of Rocky Balboa for the first time in 16 years, in the movie of the same name. However, in 2015, the series found a new shot of life, when Michael B Jordan stepped into the ring as Adonis Creed, son of Balboa’s old friend, Apollo.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler helmed the first movie, with Steven Caple Jr. taking over for Creed 2. As well as starring in the third movie, Michael B Jordan is set to make his directorial debut for Creed 3, which is due for release this November. One thing’s for sure, I wouldn’t like to be the one entering the ring to face off against Jonathan Majors in this condition.

In new images from the set of Creed 3, it appears that the MCU actor Jonathan Majors, who plays the supervillain Kang the Conqueror, has hit the gym hard for his new role. Clearly, Michael B Jordan wanted a challenge!

Majors was spotted training on a beach, with Jordan and the crew watching on. Majors went topless for much of the shoot it seems, and showed off just how jacked he has got for the role. Jordan, on the other hand, played it cool in a tracksuit.

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan on the set of Creed III. 🥊✨👀 pic.twitter.com/Nipp2HgA0x — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) March 30, 2022

Exact details of the story for Creed 3, and indeed how Majors ties in as the film’s villain, are still unknown. Rumours suggest Majors could be playing the son of Rocky villain, Clubber Lang, who appeared in Rocky 3.

But, with a release date getting closer and closer, we expect some firm updates soon. All we know for now is Tessa Thompson is set to return, but Sylvester Stallone is not currently looking to reprise his role.