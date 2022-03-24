Creed 3 release date – when does Micheal B Jordan’s sequel come out?

When is Creed 3 out? In 2016, Michael B Jordan came out swinging, taking the gloves from an iconic fighter, and having a jab at a story we didn’t know we needed with Creed. Helmed by Oscar-nominated director Ryan Coogler, the drama movie introduced us to the son of Rocky Balboa’s former friend, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), and the legacy he struggled to carry while making one of his own.

Incredibly, the thriller movie sparked a new love for the franchise by deviating from what came before, earning itself a sequel directed by Steve Caple Jr. and now a threequel entering the ring. Third instalments are always a challenging task, though. A rare gem that only the likes of Stallone managed in the case of, well, Rocky 3.

Now Michael B Jordan is set to be going into a similar scrap and this time without the help of the Italian Stallion. Not only will he be reprising his role as Adonis, but he’ll also be taking his corner behind the camera in what will be his directorial debut. So just what can we expect from his first time calling the shots, as well as throwing punches? Well, let’s ring the bell and break it down for you.

CREED 3 RELEASE DATE: WHEN IS CREED 3 OUT?

MGM has Creed 3 scheduled for theatres on November 23, 2022. Talk of a further expansion in the Balboa-verse (we’re trademarking that) started as early as 2018 between Jordan and Stallone spoke about who Adonis could square off against next, with the star confirming in 2019 a new chapter was officially underway.

Since then, some old and new cast names have joined the roster (more on them later), with the most significant development being that Jordan was spotted shooting in Atlanta back in January 2022. While there looks to have been little activity since then, the date holds.

It’s a potentially profitable cinema slot to take up, being Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S. and not far off the last film’s arrival in theatres either (Creed 2 was released on November 30, 2018), which earned a decent box office of $35.3 million doing so. Could Creed 3 look to catch the same box-office success? With competition like The Flash and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, lined up around the same time, Adonis has undoubtedly picked a fight with some big contenders.

CREED 3 TRAILER: DOES CREED 3 HAVE A TRAILER?

Given the limited time spent filming for Creed 3 so far, there’s been barely a whisper regarding a trailer for the film just yet. The chances are that we could be waiting quite a while if the build-up for the last movie is anything to go by. We didn’t receive a teaser for Creed 2 until around June 2018, with a full trailer arriving in September before the film’s November release.

The big question, of course, is just what the big tease will consist of. Having brought down a Drago in the last film and left Rocky to leave the ring for good, Creed stands alone against a new challenger, who will undoubtedly have a mic drop moment whenever that first preview arrives. While it hasn’t been confirmed who this potential contender will be, any fan of the franchise who has been keeping an eye on its development may have one prediction for Creed – pain.

CREED 3 PLOT: WHAT HAPPENS IN CREED 3?

Following the success of the second instalment detailing Creed’s career, fans had various theories over what the third chapter could entail. Stallone spoke to TMZ following the second film’s release and entertained the idea of then WBC Heavyweight champ, Deontay Wilder, squaring off against Jordan as the son of Clubber Lang (Mr T), the Italian Stallion’s foe in Rocky 3. The true-life boxer had even expressed his enthusiasm to take the gig if it ever came up.

Unfortunately, creative decisions took casting in a different direction (sorry, Wilder) when the new threatening face in Creed 3 was revealed. After flooring Florian Munteanu’s Viktor Drago in Creed 2, it was confirmed in June 2021 that Jonathan Majors of Lovecraft Country and The Harder They Fall fame was the fighter’s new opponent.

Unfortunately, even now, details of Majors’s character are being kept under wraps, but speculation has circulated Majors may well be another of Apollo’s sons, settling some sibling rivalry. Could the Creed franchise be giving us its take on Warrior? If so, touch gloves and let’s have it immediately.

CREED 3 CAST: WHO IS IN CREED 3?

Currently, only the critical cast members who appeared in the previous two films are confirmed to be making an appearance in Jordan’s directorial debut. Besides Majors’s intro into the franchise as the unknown fighter, Creed 3 will see Tessa Thompson back as Bianca, who has been Adonis’ love since the first film. Phylicia Rashad is also back to stress over the champ going for a few more rounds in the threequel as Adonis’ adopted mother and the widow of Apollo Creed.

As mentioned, this will also mark the first film in the Balboa-verse that lacks the iconic former champ. Since it was revealed back in April last year that he would be absent from the next movie, Stallone has made no comment on why. Thankfully, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between the two stars, as Jordan told Yahoo following the announcement, “We really want fans to be interested in Adonis and what that story has to say,” but still making it clear the Italian Stallion will always be present in some way.

“There’s going to be so many Rocky-isms that are forever going to stay with Adonis as he moves forward,” Jordan said. “So as far as page space, or whether or not Rocky comes back for this one, this is the Creed franchise moving forward.”

Where can I watch Creed 3?

While the film still has the aforementioned release date, it comes at an exciting point regarding certain studios involved. Back in May 2021, it was announced that Amazon was buying MGM studios for $8.45 billion and, as a result, would include money-making franchises like James Bond and the Rocky films.

Following the big spend, the immediate question was thrown in of what that meant for future big-screen releases. While it didn’t affect the release of No Time To Die, which arrived in October, the world-dominating company could still have plans for a big screen and streaming release plan for major movies, much like how Disney uses Disney Plus.

Creed 3 may well take such a hit. There hasn’t been any talk if this could end up being the case, but expect some clarification whenever they finally knock out a teaser. That’s everything we have on the new Creed movie – for more contenders, check out our guides on Enola Holmes 2 and Dune 2.