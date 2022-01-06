Michael B Jordan has “some ideas” for Denzel Washington joining the MCU

Michael B Jordan and Denzel Washington have recently collaborated on the romantic drama A Journal for Jordan and have been answering questions about one another, posed by fans. During the interview for IMDb, Jordan said he had some ideas for Washington, if he were to join the MCU.

Jordan, of course played Killmonger in Black Panther, but was killed off at the end of that film, so won’t be returning for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. When asked if he wanted Washington to join the MCU, Jordan replied; “Yes, no hesitation. I’ve actually got some things in mind, but yeah, I would love that. I’ve got some ideas for that, yeah. That’d be cool.”

When asked for their favourite performance from each other’s career, Washington said that he first ‘fell in love’ with Jordan in (Black Panther and Creed director) Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station (2013).

And Jordan said that he was “captivated by the entire performance” that Washington gave in Spike Lee‘s Malcolm X (1992). He continued; “I want to do something like that. That was a moment for me.”

When asked for the best quality that they see in one another, Washington replied; “His heart, he’s a good man. And he’s smart.” And Jordan replied; “Just wisdom. Just experience.”

Washington directed Jordan in romantic drama A Journal for Jordan, based on a 2008 memoir by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy, which is out now. Canedy’s fiance, Sergeant Charles Monroe King, was killed in Iraq in 2006, and the book is addressed to their then-infant son. Canedy recounts their nearly decade-long relationship, as she weaves in excerpts from the 200-page diary of fatherly advice that King penned during his deployment.

Jordan’s next project is Creed III, which he stars in and directed, which is expected for release in November 2022. Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang in the MCU, is playing Adonis Creed’s antagonist in the film.