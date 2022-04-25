Jonathan Majors says he was punched 100 times making Creed 3

Sometimes you have to suffer for your art, and Johnathan Majors has been punished while making Creed 3, the latest in the Rocky series. Discussing production with IndieWire, he states that’s been taking it on the chin for the drama movie – literally.

“I got punched in the face about 100 times, but it’s all OK!” Majors says, who seems genuinely alright with the beating. Majors stars opposite Michael B Jordan in the thriller movie, as Anderson Dame, the antagonist to Jordan’s Adonis Creed. Beside that information, we don’t know much about where will go for the Creed threequel.

Majors does give us a small hint. Creed 2 was a continuation of Rocky 4, bringing back Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) with his son, Viktor (Florian Munteanu). The film is about Adonis, but it lives in the shadow of Rocky Balboa to a certain extent. Creed 3 is breaking out of that mold. “I feel like this is the Creed franchise,” he says. “We really want fans to be interested in Adonis and what that story has to say.”

Currently, Stallone isn’t expected to appear in Creed 3. However, he’s still the custodian of the greater Rocky mythos, and has pithed further projects, including a prequel TV series, though none have come to fruition just yet.

In addition to starring, Jordan is also taking the director’s chair for Creed 3. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin have provided the script, based on a story from original Creed director, Ryan Coogler. Tess Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, and Wood Harris are also in the cast.

The Creed 3 release date arrives this November – in the meantime, have a browse of the best adventure movies.