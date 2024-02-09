Robin Williams had Mrs Doubtfire makeup on when he met Pierce Brosnan

Imagine meeting comedy movie legend Robin Williams for the first time. Now imagine meeting Robin Williams for the first time, but he’s wearing the full Mrs Doubtfire makeup. That’s exactly what happened for James Bond star Pierce Brosnan.

The ‘90s movie is one of Williams’ most iconic roles, not least due to the unforgettable transformation the actor goes through to become the titular undercover daddy-turned-nanny. Williams stars in the family movie opposite Pierce Brosnan, and the Bond actor recalled the moment they met for the first time on set.

In an interview with GQ, Brosnan described the experience of meeting the late Robin Williams during filming, and how he was already in full Mrs Doubtfire makeup.

“One of the great, great clowns. Comedian, actor, humanitarian. He led with his heart and his soul and every fibre of his being. I was so thrilled to be working with him,” Brosnan said.

“I remember going up to San Francisco the first day. I went up to the makeup trailer and Robin was there and he had a Hawaiian shirt on, and big hairy arms, cargo pants, and hairy legs. But he had the head of Mrs Doubtfire,” Brosnan explained. “I went to work every day on that movie and I was always working with Mrs Doubtfire. It wasn’t until the end of the movie that I met Robin.”

Brosnan recently graced the big screen in Black Adam, where he played Doctor Fate in the DC movie. The role marks Brosnan’s first role in a superhero movie, but he’s no stranger to action movies of course.

