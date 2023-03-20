Robert Rodriguez wants to make Machete in Space a reality

Robert Rodriguez delighted Grindhouse fans in Machete Kills when he placed a fake ‘Machete in Space’ trailer in the exploitation action movie for a laugh.

The gag even has an IMDB page, which describes the plot, “Voz flees to outer space after attempting to start a nuclear war on Earth and there is only one man who the President can trust to take Voz down: Machete.”

Fans are definitely not ready to let this wonderful idea go, however, and Rodriguez, who is still very much a working director with recent Netflix movies, may be willing to give in.

The director told Deadline “the original was just a fake trailer on Grindhouse. … (Fans) would bug us for years, ‘When’s that movie coming out?’ I said, ‘It was a fake trailer.’ ‘No, but it looked real! When is it coming out?'”

“So we gotta make it for them,” he says. “It wasn’t meant to be a film; the audience just wanted it. So we have to give it to them. When someone wants something that bad, we never had that with any movie before. Now everyone’s still ‘Machete in Space!’ You can’t give ’em enough.”

Danny Trejo in space is something that, inarguably, should be on our screens ASAP. Who knows, maybe it’ll happen.

