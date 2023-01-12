Robert Downey Jr is unrecognisable on set of new TV series

During his time as the MCU character Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, earning big bucks and establishing himself as a bonafide movie star. Now though, he’s heading to the small screen for a new TV series, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at these set photos.

Perhaps after such a long stint of being the backbone of the Marvel movie universe, Downey Jr fancied a change of pace. Indeed, the thriller series The Sympathizer will be the actor’s first television role since appearing in the comedy series Ally McBeal back in the early 2000s.

Set photos from The Sympathizer have emerged on Twitter recently, and it’s a truly mind-blowing look for Downey Jr.

The drama series is set during the Vietnam war and tells the story of a half-French, half-Vietnamese man who operated as a spy for Communist forces.

The show is a joint production of HBO and the A24 movie studio and has acclaimed Korean movie director Park Chan-wook as its showrunner, so you know the quality is going to be top-drawer already.

What’s fascinating is that Downey Jr will play multiple antagonistic roles as different characters within the American establishment. As you can see from the pictures in the tweet above, he’s really throwing himself into this role.

