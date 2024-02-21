Rob Lowe believes he once met Bigfoot (yes, really)

Actor Rob Lowe has been involved in some brilliant comedy movies and comedy series in the past, such as Wayne’s World and Parks and Rec. He has a funny story, too, about a time he seriously thinks he met bigfoot during production of a TV series a few years back.

The Lowe Files, a reality show hosted by the man himself, saw Lowe roaming America in search of various weird stories and unravelling a range of mysteries. Sounds fun, right? Well, not for Lowe, when he apparently encountered a real-life Bigfoot.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lowe revealed all about the spooky situation and also talked a little about ghosts. Totally normal conversation coming up.

When asked if he now believes in ghosts, Lowe said: “Based on my experiences on the show, particularly around ghosts — absolutely. We captured some incredible [footage]. Our first episode is about poltergeists in one of the most notoriously haunted structures in America. Nothing is staged, nothing is trick-cut — no B.S. I believe there are probably ghosts out there.”

“The rest of [what we found I accepted on a] case-by-case basis, but we had an incredible encounter with what locals call the wood ape, which is in the Ozark Mountains. I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now,” he added. “I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed.”

Well, whether you believe that story or not, Lowe clearly thought it was real and it does sound pretty scary. Does anyone else smell a monster movie based on this tale?

Until that happens, why not dive into our list of the best movies of all time, or check out all the new movies coming our way this year, and our list of the best ghost movies.