Riddick 4 is “just a matter of timing”

Wasn’t sure if another Riddick movie would happen? Don’t be Riddick-ulous, of course it is. Vin Diesel, who plays the science fiction movie hero, says a script is done, and filming is on the horizon.

Doing the rounds for Fast and Furious 9, Diesel told GamesRadar that things are moving on Riddick 4, and it might be sooner rather than later before we see it. “[Director] David Twohy, he wrote a great script. It’s just a matter of timing when we get that opportunity to shoot that,” he said. “But I believe we’re shooting that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in that series, which would be awesome.”

If you haven’t heard of Riddick, don’t worry, this is a Riddick-cule free zone. It’s been almost a decade since the character graced our screens. The intergalactic convict has featured in a trilogy of action movies so far: 2000’s Pitch Black, 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick, and 2013’s Riddick. Presumably, number four will be called Riddick of Chronicles The, then Black Pitch.

Diesel hasn’t forgotten the Riddick-ulous success of videogame Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, and he’s confident another space game may come from the franchise. “It feels like an eternity ago now. But, I imagine that we would take advantage of the gaming space and add an extra chapter,” he says. “But definitely, the [movie’s] script is already written. So it’s safe to say that we are moving towards filming the fourth chapter of Riddick.”

We’ll keep you posted on if and when we get closer to cameras rolling. In the meantime, why not catch up on the Fast and Furious movies, for the newest in theatres now.