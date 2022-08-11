Rick and Morty season 6 trailer brings the usual crisis over reality

A new trailer for Rick and Morty season 6 confirms that it will premiere on September 4 at 11pm on Adult Swim. The trailer, set to Black Sabbath’s Paranoid, starts with a typical Rick and Morty crisis – because the Smith family are about to vanish from this reality.

The trailer sees Rick and the Smiths facing the usual universe-breaking crisis one after another. Summer pleads with Rick; “there’s an alien army shooting people – what am I doing?!” and he responds with; “it’s just a small group of alien terrorists – just do a Die Hard.”

Various cast-members are seen with some exciting new appendages – Summer gains Wolverine claws, Rick becomes a Swiss Army Knife, he has some kind of tail at one point (while using Jerry as a human shield of course), and he casually detaches his arms and grows new ones so he can wield holowhips. And Morty manages to blow up Rick’s car. The trailer ends with Rick refusing to say his catchphrase.

Season six starts exactly a year after season five ended. The last time we saw the gang, Evil Morty made a comeback, and more of Rick’s backstory was revealed. Whether any of this will have repercussions in season six remains to be seen.

You can watch the season six trailer below;

With this being the sixth season of the popular animated series, some fans may be wondering if it will follow the six-seasons-and-a-movie model that creator Dan Harmon is desperate to bring to fruition with his previous series Community. The series producers have said that they think a movie will happen one day.

