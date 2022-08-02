Community movie has had “movement”, says Alison Brie

It has been seven long years since the sixth and final season of Community came out and creator Dan Harmon has always promised fans six-seasons-and-a-movie. Sure, he’s been busy with a little-known animated series called Rick and Morty, but the people want to know; “where is the movie?!”

Now, Alison Brie, who played the sweet goody-two-shoes Annie Edison on the comedy series has provided some hope on The Wrap‘s podcast WrapWomen; “You know what, I’ll say it. There’s been movement. There’s been some talks. People are talking and certain things — wheels are turning. I said it! I’m saying there are legitimate conversations that are happening.”

“Whether or not they will ever turn into an actual movie — I would love it if they did, and I hope that they do. But the fact alone that actual real conversations are happening is I think the most progress we’ve ever made on that front.” It’s hard to imagine certain cast-members, like Chevy Chase, or Donald Glover (who has since made his own experimental TV series Atlanta) returning for a movie, but you never know.

Community had to fight for survival throughout its run. Dan Harmon was fired and re-hired, and the show was cancelled, then revived on a different network. It has only gained in reputation in the years following its final season in 2015, and has a cult-like following.

Harmon has discussed the challenges of writing the movie for a potential new audience, who has never seen the series, or whether to indulge entirely in fan-service.

Since appearing in Community, Alison Brie has starred in Netflix TV series GLOW, as well as movies including The Post, Promising Young Woman, The Rental, and Happiest Season.

