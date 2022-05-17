Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon replaces Rupert Friend with Ed Skrein

Ed Skrein, best known for his work in the Marvel movie Deadpool, is the latest star joining Zack Snyder’s upcoming science fiction movie Rebel Moon. According to Deadline, the actor has replaced Rupert Friend, of Hitman fame, following Friend’s recent exit from the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Rebel Moon is the first feature to fall under Netflix‘s first-look partnership with Zack Snyder. Written by Snyder, Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Kurt Johnstad (300), the film is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that soon comes under threat. When the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius come knocking, a young woman is tasked with seeking out warriors from neighbouring planets to save her people. Skrein is reportedly on board to play the film’s main antagonist. However, further character details are currently being kept under wraps.

The star joins the already packed cast, featuring the likes of Cleopatra Coleman (Dopesick), Fra Fee (Hawkeye), Rhian Rees (Nope), Sofia Boutella (Star Trek Beyond), and Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy).

Other actors up to bat in the upcoming sci-fi epic are Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond), Doona Bae (Cloud Atlas), Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves), Cary Elwes (Saw), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), and Alfonso Herrera (Ozark).

Although best known as Ajax in the 2016 action movie Deadpool, Skrein has plenty of titles behind his name to warrant Snyder’s choice in casting him as a leading role. The star has been in flicks such as Alita: Battle Angel, and The Transporter Refuelled. He also holds TV credits from Game of Thrones and The Tunnel.

Rebel Moon officially began filming in April 2022. Currently, there is still no set release date for the Netflix movie. However, we will keep you posted as soon as we know more. In the meantime, here is our guide to the best sci-fi series of all time.