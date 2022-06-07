Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon first look shows new alien species

Anticipation is hotting up for Zack Snyder’s next project – which is a rare beast – an original science fiction movie not tied to any pre-existing IP. As part of Netflix‘s Geeked Week, Snyder has shared an extremely sneak peek (a ten second clip) of a make-up test, giving us our first hint of what the aliens are going to look like.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella as a young woman who is sent to other planets in search of warriors to help a peaceful colony defend themselves from a tyrannical army. It has a huge roster of stars including Charlie Hunnam, Jena Malone, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, Fra Fee, and Ray Fisher. It also stars both actors who played Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones – Ed Skrein (who plays the main villain Regent Balisarius) and Michiel Huisman.

The make up test features a woman who appears to be body-painted in a silvery-white colour. She is clad in an outfit made of black ropes and has enormous black horns – in the shape of crescent moons – on either side of her head, where ears would be on a human. Her face cannot be seen clearly, but she appears to have black eyes and lips.

Snyder is now in pretty deep with Netflix, since making his hit zombie movie Army of the Dead for them in 2021. It has already spawned several spin-offs, including Army of Thieves, as well as the upcoming Planet of the Dead, and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. It seems highly likely that Rebel Moon will be the start of another franchise; “My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out” said Snyder, when it was first announced.

You can watch the short make-up test below;

Forging ahead. Here’s a recent makeup test I shot on my iPhone. #RebelMoon #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3DaIlzBpLv — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 7, 2022

While we wait for more news on Rebel Moon, including when it might be coming out,