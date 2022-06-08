Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon adds Anthony Hopkins to Netflix movie

Zack Snyder’s new science fiction movie Rebel Moon continues to grow. Now, Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins has joined the Netflix movie, in a voice role, as revealed by Deadline.

Hopkins’s character is called Jimmy, a sentient battle-bot that was once a royal defender. Rebel Moon, one of Snyder’s biggest to date, takes place on a peaceful space colony that has to defend itself from an invading dictator. In order to do so, a woman played by Sofia Boutella is sent out to round up powerful beings rom across the galaxy to join their efforts. It’s quite Star Wars-like in concept, drawing from Akira Kurosawa and Westerns.

Hopkins is part of a stacked, and evidently growing, cast. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, Ed Skrein, Ray Fisher, Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Rhian Rees, and Jena Malone are among the names attached. Let it never be said Snyder does things by half-measure! This does suggest many of these parts might be relatively small, but we’ll see.

We got a new look at Rebel Moon thanks to Netflix Geeked Week, where Snyder shared a new look at one of the alien races. The reliance on body paint and prosthetics suggests this could be quite practical, which is intriguing.

Rebel Moon is but the latest collaboration between Snyder and Netflix. Previously, Netflix hosted his zombie movie Army of the Dead. Since then, Snyder has entered a first-look deal with the platform, and Rebel Moon is the result.

We don’t have a Rebel Moon release date just yet, but we’ll keep you informed.