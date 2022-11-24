Quentin Tarantino’s next movie will be his last for this reason

Quentin Tarantino has been retiring from filmmaking for as long as we can remember now, but by the sounds of it, he’s deadly serious about making his next movie his last.

His work may be highly divisive, but there’s no denying that when Tarantino is at his best, he makes some of the best movies of all time. From thriller movies like Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, and Jackie Brown, to the western Django Unchained, and the action movie double header of Kill Bill, the quality is often very high with Tarantino.

Speaking to YMH Studios, the acclaimed filmmaker revealed why he is so insistent on leaving the game after he completes his next project.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to do. I’ve had just an amazing career. I’ve had amazing amount of luck, amazing good fortune. I had no idea that the audience— in fact, if I had to guess I’d have guessed that the audience wouldn’t accept my movies. And that ended up not being the case. And I’ve been able to work in this business at the highest level a director can work,” he said.

“I wanna leave at that high level. I wanna leave where a new Quentin Tarantino movie coming out is an event. I don’t wanna be just that— ‘I remember when I was so into him. I remember when I was so passionate— I remember when I had that shit on my wall. He’s fun and everything, but he’s an old man, he’s not the same thing, and he’s out of touch,'” Tarantino added.

There’s a lot to be said for any creative calling it a day when they’re at the top, rather than continuing and harming their legacy. We’ll just have to see if Tarantino sticks to this pledge or if another project captures his imagination in the future.

