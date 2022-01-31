How to watch Power Book 4: Force – can I stream the new Power TV series?

How can you watch Power Book 4: Force? After several years away, Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) returns with the new spin-off from TV series Power. Migrating from New York to Chicago, he plans to dominate the city, regardless of who stands in his way.

Unfortunately, there’s a couple of people who definitely aren’t keen on Tommy making his empire. One is Walter Flynn (Tommy Flanagan), an organised crime boss who doesn’t take well to anyone, least of all some Irish-American upstart encroaching on his territory. Thankfully, Tommy makes some quick friends as well, like Diamond (Isaac Keys), an ex-convict who’s trying to build up his community after doing time, and Gloria (Gabrielle Ryan).

It’s Tommy back in Power – really, anything can happen. When should you be ready to get reacquainted with the Power fan-favourite? Can you stream it, or will you need to keep a certain evening free for the next while? We’ve got all the information you need, and none of it’s the kind that might have one of Walter’s men on your doorstep.

When can you watch Power Book 4: Force?

You can start watching Powe Book 4: Force with the premiere of the first episode on February 6, 2022 at 20:00 EST on Starz in the US. The first season is in ten episodes, running weekly on that slot on Sunday nights for the duration.

The complete Power Book 4: Force schedule is:

Episode 1, February 6, 2022 at 20:00 EST

Episode 2, February 13, 2022 at 20:00 EST

Episode 3, February 20, 2022 at 20:00 EST

Episode 4, February 27, 2022 at 20:00 EST

Episode 5, March 6, 2022 at 20:00 EST

Episode 6, March 13, 2022 at 20:00 EST

Episode 7, March 20, 2022 at 20:00 EST

Episode 8, March 27, 2022 at 20:00 EST

Episode 9, April 4, 2022 at 20:00 EST

Episode 10, April 11, 2022 at 20:00 EST

British fans can look forward to episodes completely on-demand, through the Starzplay extension of Amazon Prime. Episodes will become available at the same time they air in the United States.

When can I stream Power Book 4: Force?

American viewers can access the new Power spin-off via Starzplay, where episodes will be available as they air weekly. Fans in the UK can find the same streaming service as part of Amazon Prime.

To get Starzplay you need an active subscription to Amazon Prime, which you can get via this link. Then, Starzplay costs another £4.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial. You’ll have full access to the Starz library so far, including Power Book 2: Ghost, and The Great.

If you’d like to catch up on regular Power, all six seasons are on Netflix.