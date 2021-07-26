Netflix is developing a live-action Pokémon series

Netflix is in the early stages of developing a live-action Pokémon series. According to Variety, the Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson is attached to write and executive produce the show. No other details are known about the project at this time, although sources have told Variety that the series will be a live-action take on the popular franchise similar to the recent comedy movie Detective Pikachu.

While Nintendo is normally quite protective of its various IP’s, the success of Detective Pikachu at the box office probably explains why the video game company feels so confident making a live-action TV series. Detective Pikachu grossed $433 million at the global box office, making it the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever.

Netflix also makes sense as a partner for Nintendo. The streaming service was linked with a Zelda series (which was supposedly cancelled because of leaks) and has been home to numerous Pokémon shows over the last few years, including Pokémon Journeys and the Indigo League. The streaming service also has a history of making live-action adaptations of different animes. They released Death Note in 2017 and are working on the upcoming Cowboy Bebop, and One Piece live-action shows.

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise, and the year-long celebration has seen several new Pokemon announcements, most notably remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. While we wait for more information about the new series, why not check out our guide on where to watch Pokémon .