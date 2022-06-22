New Planet of the Apes movie could start another trilogy

The Planet of the Apes franchise has been gracing our screens for more than 50 years now, and the most recent trilogy of action movies, which kicked off in 2011, were near perfect. With a new Apes movie in development though, we could see the start of a whole new trilogy of disaster movies in the primate cinematic universe.

While Rise of the Planet of the Apes was a strong start to the series as an intriguing drama movie, the trilogy really kicked into gear when Matt Reeves, the director of the latest Batman movie, took the helm. His two outings as Apes director, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, were truly epic, full-scale war movies. The trilogy ended in 2017, with the story of Caesar and his primate pals feeling like it was pretty much wrapped up.

But now, 20th Century and Disney are developing a new Apes movie, and the next instalment looks set to spark a whole new trilogy in the franchise.

According to Justin Kroll, his sources tell him that both studios were “very high on the script that came in last month and are now set to find the star of the film that will hopefully lead future instalments of a new trilogy of films.”

Wes Ball, who directed the Maze Runner adventure movie saga, is set to direct the new Apes movie. Ball is apparently putting all his focus on this project, and has even stepped away from another production due to his commitment to the new Planet of the Apes movie.

On the Ball front, sources say 20th and Disney were very high on the script that came in last month and are now set to find the star of the film that will hopefully lead future installments of new trilogy of films — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) June 21, 2022

It remains to be seen who will star in this upcoming Apes adventure, but with stars like Woody Harrelson, Gary Oldman, and Brian Cox already playing a part in the previous movies, we’re sure it’s going to be a big name.

One thing’s for sure, we hope Andy Serkis gets to create some more motion-capture magic. His work in bringing Caesar to life in the last three movies was nothing short of spectacular.