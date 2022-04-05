Toy Story 3 actor didn’t know Andy gives toys away at the end

Pixar are known for getting some of the best voice actors around for their movies. What would Monsters Inc be without Billy Crystal and John Goodman, or Toy Story without Tom Hanks, or Cars without Owen Wilson? They’ve even got Captain America himself, Chris Evans, involved in their next project – Lightyear.

Something innovative that Pete Docter did on Monsters Inc was have Boo be played by a real-life toddler, which makes the character much more authentic and her interactions with Sully much more heart-wrenching. On Toy Story 3, while they didn’t have anyone quite that young play Bonnie, they did use an actress named Emily Hahn, who was probably around 8 years old when they were making the movie.

By the time Toy Story 3 came around, Andy had grown up and reached college age. Bonnie, who attends Sunnyside Daycare Centre, ends up inheriting Andy’s toys from him. Probably because of her age, Hahn was not given the whole script for Toy Story 3, but instead fed the lines she needed to say shortly before recording.

Because of this, Hahn did not realise that Andy gives his precious toys, including Buzz Lightyear and even Woody the Cowboy, to Bonnie in the final scene that brought a tear to even the most stone-hearted viewers. Hahn has made a TikTok video explaining; “I was just as shocked as you were when Andy gave the toys away.”

“Lee, our director, would just tell me the lines to say and out of context, you don’t really know what’s going on. In the last scene Bonnie only has three lines. It wasn’t until I was watching the movie in the theatre that I found out Andy gave the toys to Bonnie, which blew my mind.” Bonnie also appears in two underrated specials – Toy Story of Terror (a Halloween horror) and Toy Story that Time Forgot (a dinosaur-themed tale).

