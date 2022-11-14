Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean movie is apparently cancelled

You’d think that sending Margot Robbie out to sea along to revive the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise would be a sure bet, but it looks like that particular adventure movie has dropped its anchor and won’t be setting sail any time soon unfortunately.

Robbie, who plays Batman villain Harley Quinn in the DCEU, had her sights set on assembling a new cast of pirates and bringing the much-loved family movie franchise back into the mainstream. It was hoped that Robbie would ultimately replace Johnny Depp as the lead for the sixth instalment of the Pirates series.

According to Robbie herself in an interview with Vanity Fair, it sounds like Disney doesn’t want to move ahead with the plans for her voyage on the Seven Seas.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” Robbie said.

It’s a real shame if Disney does indeed abandon this project, but their loss is our gain. Robbie is currently shooting for the upcoming Barbie movie, and has a new drama movie on the way from acclaimed-director Damien Chazelle called Babylon.

With Robbie already tied to a superhero movie franchise, perhaps it’s best she isn’t committed to another blockbuster series which would see her time limited and prevent her from delivering other excellent films.

If you're going to spend the evening wistfully dreaming about Margot Robbie with a sword like me, then you may find some spare time to