Pinocchio, the puppet brought to life by magic, has enchanted directors for years but now it's Guillermo del Toro and Netflix's turn to adapt the story

Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix? For whatever reason, Pinocchio is a story that seems to really engage filmmakers. The story’s been adapted multiple times into animated movies, live-action films, and even a TV series, if you can believe it.

Now though, it’s the turn of monster movie maestro Guillermo del Toro’ to tell the story of the puppet who became a real boy. Now we were lucky enough to see Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio at London Film Festival, and it’s a sensational picture (check out our Pinocchio review here).

The animation is gorgeous, the characters lovable, and the music breathtaking. How can you enjoy this masterpiece, though? Well, don’t worry; we’re here to answer whether Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is on Netflix.

Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix?

Yes Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is now on Netflix. The film’s been available to watch since December 9, 2022.  

