Pierce Brosnan gives unconventional singing advice to calm nerves

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has shared an unconventional tip for calming nerves while singing. Though, be warned. We’re not too sure how useful it’s going to be.

The actor is best known for his roles in the spy thriller movie series, and has also dabbled in romance movies and comedy movies. Later this year, the actor will be joining the DC movies as Doctor Fate in Black Adam. Back in 2008, however, Brosnan took a gamble and starred opposite Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia!

Now, speaking to GQ, Brosnan has reflected on his time in the Mamma Mia! musical movies. The actor specifically recounted how terrifying he found singing in the movie. He said “It was terrifying having to do these songs. And, you know, ‘SOS’ is such a warhorse of a song.”

The actor continued “I think what gave me the greatest comfort on the day of recording these songs up at Air Studios was seeing Stellan and Colin looking like rabbits caught in the headlights. They were terrified, we were all terrified of having to sing.”

So, there you have it. If you ever feel nervous about performing a song, find yourself Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth, and they might make you feel a bit better about yourself. Though, having said that, we’re not entirely sure that Brosnan’s advice worked as well as he thinks, and his rendition of the song is certainly… memorable.

If you prefer Brosnan’s work in James Bond to Mamma Mia! then you might want to check out our guide to the best spy movies of all time.