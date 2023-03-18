Physical 100 season 2 release date speculation, cast, quests, and more

What is the Physical 100 season 2 release date? Find out what we know about the second season of the new series.

If you’ve ever wondered what Squid Game would be like in real life, the hit Netflix series Phyical 100 is the answer. In the reality TV series, 100 contestants from across South Korea compete against each other in various physical challenges in an attempt to find the ‘perfect physique’ and win a substantial chunk of money.

Physical 100 became a huge crowd pleaser after it debuted on the streaming service in early 2023, but even after a contestant won the series fans already want more. So, here’s everything we know so far about the Physical 100 season 2 release date, cast, quests, and more.

Physical 100 season 2 release date speculation

Physical 100 season 2 has not been confirmed, as of March 2023. However, given that the show performed so well on Netflix, becoming an international success, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before we hear news about the Physical 100 season 2 release date.

If the show does return for another season, then it’s likely that Physical 100 season 2 release date could be as soon as 2024.

Physical 100 season 2 cast speculation

No names have been confirmed for the Physical 100 season 2 cast, but we do know that there will be 100 South Korean contestants who join the competition.

In the first season, the Physical 100 cast was made up of athletes, fitness influencers, bodybuilders, and former soldiers. You can expect the Physical 100 season 2 cast to be equally impressive.

Physical 100 season 2 quests

The Physical 100 season 2 quests will be just as varied and challenging as those face by the contestants in the first season.

Like in season 1, the Physical 100 season 2 quests will test endurance and stamina, raw strength, and mental resilience. The challenges in season 2 may be the same that we saw in season 1, or, they might bring out all-new quests to add some variety.

Physical 100 season 2 trailer speculation

There is no Physical 100 season 2 trailer yet, as the series has not begun filming. When it does eventually drop, expect it to provide the first look at the contestants in action.

That’s it on Physical 100 season 2 for now. When more news about the series drops, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date here. For more of what you can find Netflix, take a look at our guides to the best Netflix anime and the best Netflix movies. Or, swap streaming services and take a look at the best Amazon Prime movies.