Percy Jackson TV series star teases “coolest fight” in Disney show

Disney Plus’s upcoming fantasy series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is shaping up to be an action-packed event. And now, according to the actor playing the titular demi-god himself, Walker Scobell, we can all look forward to one of the coolest fight scenes from Rick Riordan’s series hitting our small screens.

Based on Riordan’s novels of the same name Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows the adventures of Percy, who turns out to be the son of Poseidon. After discovering his identity and powers, he enrolls at Camp Half-Blood, where other children of the Greek gods reside. The story is packed with mythology, fights, and intrigue. In the novels, one of the big villains young Percy faced was the God of War Ares, changed in the 20th Century Studios 2010 fantasy movie to Hades.

Disney’s series, sticking to the books this time, will see Ares, manipulated by Kronos, back in action, as Walker revealed during an interview with IMDb how he was excited to recreate the two character’s showdown for the upcoming series.

“It was the Ares fight. That was probably the coolest fight in the whole series,” Scobell said. “And when I got cast for this, the first thing I thought was ‘Ares fight; I’m so excited to do it.’”

For those who may not have read all of the Percy Jackson books, Ares is one of the most present Gods in the story, and a significant part of the first novel, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief – that saw Zeus’s master bolt stolen and Percy tasked with uncovering the culprit.

Currently, it is unknown who will be playing Ares in the upcoming TV series. However, we will likely learn of that fact soon enough, as the show is set to release sometime in 2024.

