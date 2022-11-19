Percy Jackson TV series has cast new Greek Gods

The upcoming Percy Jackson TV series for streaming service Disney Plus has cast two new Greek Gods. After the failure of the Percy Jackson fantasy movies, many fans of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books believed that the future of the book series as an adaptable property (either for TV or film) was dead.

So, plenty were surprised when it was announced that the streaming service Disney Plus would be taking on the task of creating a new Percy Jackson fantasy series, with each new season tackling one of Riodan’s books. Then, it was announced that the young Walker Scobell would be playing the role of Percy Jackson himself, and a short teaser trailer gave fans their first look at Camp Half-Blood.

Since then, further announcements have come thick and fast, such as the news that Lin-Manuel Miranda had been cast as Hermes, the messenger God. Now, even more Gods have been cast.

Variety reports that Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson have been added to the cast, as Hades and Hephaestus respectively. Hades is a vengeful, untrustworthy God, while Hephaestus is one of the kinder, and more gentle deities, despite his legendary strength.

The announcements will have fans imagining what the pair will look like in their roles almost immediately. And, with any luck, there’ll be lots more information coming out about the new kids drama series in the coming months as filming continues.