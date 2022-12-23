Percy Jackson TV series actor had one issue with the production

Disney Plus’s upcoming Percy Jackson TV series is heading to our small screens. However, it turns out that filming the adventures of the son of Poseidon and the rest of his friends at Camp Half-Blood isn’t that easy.

Percy Jackson tells the story of a demi-god who is tasked with saving the world from the Titian Kronos. Based on the best-selling book series of the same name, we see Percy travel America, meeting Ancient Greek Gods and monsters on his quest towards a happy ending. In the upcoming fantasy series, Jessica Parker Kennedy is playing the role of the snake-haired Medusa, who in Greek Mythology would turn those that looked at her into stone.

It is a pretty tall order to play the snake-haired icon, who Percy and his crew meet on their journey to recover Zeus’ master bolt in the first book of Rick Riordan’s literary series of the demi-god’s adventures. And as you can imagine, Kennedy had her share of difficulties when it came to preparing for the striking part.

During an interview on Cageside in December 2022, the actor, who was presenting the award for Knockout of the Year at the 14th Annual World MMA Awards, opened up about the production and how the motion capture cap she had to wear to allow for CGI snakes to be added, was a bit of an issue when it came to getting into character.

“Parts of the scenes we did with some prosthetic snakes, so that was very cool,” Kennedy explained. “And other stuff, I had the little mo-cap on my head, which is like a very ridiculous, horrible-looking little cap that doesn’t flatter anyone. And so I was doing this regal part with that on.”

However, the star went on to clarify that, ultimately the stellar script of the upcoming TV series, helped her get past any issues. “So, you really just have to deep dive into character and do the best that you can,” she continued. “But it’s easy because the writing is really wonderful in the show. I think people are going to love it.”

The Percy Jackson TV series release date is currently scheduled to fall sometime in 2024, with the series consisting of eight episodes in total. While we wait for more info, check out our guide to the Eragon TV series release date, and our list off the best Netflix series.