Pennyworth season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Pennyworth season 3 release date? The successful EPIX show was almost cancelled… almost. But with streaming service, HBO Max, reviving a bunch of shows, it has thankfully found itself a new home. The news isn’t a complete surprise considering Time Warner owns both HBO Max and DC Comics, and with Pennyworth being a DC Comics TV series, it stood a good chance at being welcomed into the HBO Max fold, especially considering it was such a hit with fans.

Pennyworth is the origin story of Alfred Pennyworth, Batman, loyal butler and confidante. Viewers watched as season 1 followed a young Pennyworth, played by Jack Bannon, in the ’50s and ’60s as he left the SAS and started up his own security firm alongside Bruce’s father, Thomas.

Season 2 picked up a year later, exploring deeper into the conspiracies of an alternate London and the teaming Pennyworth up with fellow like-minded operatives. But what can we expect from Pennyworth season 3? Well, there’s plenty more story to tell in Alfred’s past before he becomes Batman’s butler and fans of the show are excited to find out more. Here’s everything we know so far about the Pennyworth season 3 release date.

Pennyworth season 3 release date speculation

As mentioned, HBO Max is bringing Pennyworth back for at least another season. During DC FanDome – a virtual event dedicated to all things DC Comics – the actors who play Alfred and Thomas revealed the news.

They said, “We’ve had so much fun making Pennyworth over the past two seasons, and we just wanted to thank you all so much for your support.”

Cutting to shots of the Pennyworth set, Jack Bannon adds, “As you can see, we’re on set, and we are officially in production for season 3 of Pennyworth, which is now a Max Original series on HBO Max.”

In terms of a release date, Thomas Wayne actor Ben Aldridge added that both seasons 1 and 2 would be on HBO Max in 2022 and season 3 would premiere later in 2022. So, we’re definitely looking at a 2022 release date, but in terms of a specific date, we’ll keep you updated.

Pennyworth season 3 trailer speculation

There’s no official trailer to share just yet when it comes to Pennyworth season 3. Season 1 premiered on EPIX in July 2019, with the trailer arriving just a month or so earlier and season 2 premiered in December 2020, with the trailer arriving just weeks before.

With no release date just yet, we don’t know when to expect a trailer, but it will certainly be in 2022 before the show is released. Be sure to check back periodically for the latest on Pennyworth season 2.

There’s been a fair amount of radio silence from the show’s social media, but Alred actor Jack Bannon did post a sneak peek in March.

Pennyworth season 3 plot speculation

Thanks to the DC FanDome announcement, we do know that Pennyworth season 3 is set to delve deeper into the lives of Alfred, Martha Kane, Thomas Wayne, Bet Sykes, Lucius Fox, and all the other Pennyworth characters as viewers will find out more about their involvement in the evolution of the Batman canon.

And it has officially been announced that a five-year time jump can be expected. Warner’s official press release confirmed, “the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of super heroes and supervillains.”

Most notably, Pennyworth has been focused on the opposing Raven Society looking to take over the British government and prompting Alfred to team up with the No Name League, consisting of Batman’s future parents, Thomas Wayne and Martha Kane.

There’s always been a lot of action, and a flurry of sneaky spy work as the characters have navigated a London full of conspiracies and secret organisations and much of the same is expected to continue in Pennyworth season 3.

As with any season-ending, there are a fair few things to tie up. Most prominently, Thomas and Martha married by the end of season 2, and Martha gave birth to a baby girl. A storyline unheard of in the Batman canon. And whilst Alfred and his team managed to stop the Raven Union from their existing destructive plan, they’re still very much an organisation to be battled with.

The five-year leap leaves a lot of doors open for new storylines and new characters, but as far as the plot goes, we know only that the focus will be on exploring the existing characters even deeper.

Pennyworth season 3 cast speculation

There’s been no official cast announcement just yet, but we do know that given the plot will look at a variety of existing characters, most will be back.

These would include, but are not limited to:

Alfred Pennyworth – Jack Bannon

Thomas Wayne – Ben Aldridge

Martha Kane – Emma Paetz

Bet Sykes – Paloma Faith

Lucius Fox (Simon Manyonda)

Wallace ‘Dave Boy’ MacDougal (Ryan Fletcher)

Inspector Aziz (Ramon Tikaram)

Lord James Harwood (Jason Flemyng)

Captain Gulliver Troy (James Purefoy)

Peggy Sykes (Polly Walker)

Sandra Onslow (Harriet Slater)

Colonel John Salt (Edward Hogg)

Katie Browning – Jessye Romeo

In terms of any new characters joining the cast, such as Captain Troy, John Salt, and Katie Browning did in season 2, we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for more from the Batman franchise, The Batman is now streaming on HBO Max as well as everything there is to know about The Batman 2 release date speculation to the plot, trailer and more.