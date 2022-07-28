Peaky Blinders movie to start filming in 18 months, says Steven Knight

Now that the Peaky Blinders TV series has reached its conclusion, everyone is keen to know when the long-promised film will be happening. And the Peaky showrunner Steven Knight has some encouraging news for fans of the Birmingham-based gangsters.

Speaking to British radio station Heart FM [via Deadline], Knight confirmed he was close to completing the script for the film, which will follow on from the final sixth season that dropped earlier this year. The film has long been in the works, and shooting should begin “within 18 months,” he added, which is in line with previous estimations.

“We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. Digbeth and Small Heath [are] where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed, so it’s like Peaky’s coming home.” Knight will have to wait for Cillian Murphy’s busy schedule to open up – he is currently filming his starring role in Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated Oppenheimer. Murphy plays Peaky patriarch Tommy Shelby.

Knight said that most of the cast will return for the movie, but that also there will be “some new faces that will hopefully be quite surprising.” There is also a dance-theatre spin-off stage show, called Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby which will have its premiere in Birmingham (of course) in 2022, and go on a UK tour in 2023.

Peaky Blinders followed the Birmingham crime family during the inter-war period – from the boom and bust of the 1920s, to the rise of fascism in the 1930s (with Oswald Moseley becoming a character in the show). Helen McCrory, who played matriarch Aunt Polly, tragically died before the final season was filmed.

