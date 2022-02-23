Ozark season 4 part 2 trailer reveals April release date

Ozark’s fourth and final season is already underway on Netflix, but at the moment just the first seven episodes are available to watch. Crime thriller fans have been eager to find out when they’ll be able to find out how things will end for the Byrde family. Well, the wait is over because we now finally have a release date for the concluding seven episodes.

Netflix have released a teaser trailer heavily featuring Julia Garner’s Ruth Langmore, in which she discusses the trauma and violence she has endured; “My childhood traumas are not like yours. You see, I’m a cursed Langmore. Long inured to violence and death. And in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough.” The short tease ends with; “The end arrives sooner than you think. The Final Episodes. April 29, 2022.”

In one shot, Ruth is seen brandishing a shotgun, aimed at Jason Bateman’s Marty, with Laura Linney’s Wendy next to him – and this is the cliffhanger that the first part of season four ended on. The audience who have been following along for three-and-a-half seasons will be keen to find out who survives and who dies in what is sure to be a thrilling climax.

What’s going to happen to Javier (Alfonso Herrara) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner)? What will be the fate of Navarro (Felix Solis)? Will the Byrde family ever move out of the Ozarks and back to Chicago? You’re gonna have to tune in at the end of April to find out!

You can see the teaser here;

While you’re enduring the next couple of months waiting for the return of Ozark, it looks as though all of our favourite crime series are coming to an end. As well as Marty Byrde, we’ll be finding out the fates of both Jimmy McGill and Tommy Shelby within the next couple of months too. Check out our guides to Better Call Saul season 6 and Peaky Blinders season 6.