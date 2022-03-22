Tony Hawk wants to host the Oscars

Pro-skater, entrepreneur, and… Oscars host? Just another Tuesday for Tony Hawk, as he made it clear he certainly wouldn’t rule out a hosting gig at the Academy Awards in a series of hilarious Tweets posted March 21.

Listing his credentials for the much-sought-after role, Hawk wrote, “If being in every Jackass movie, xXx, Police Academy 4 and Sharknado 5 doesn’t qualify me to present at the Oscars, then your taste in movies needs readjusting.” From warring with sharks to severely injuring yourself in the name of entertainment, you can’t say Hawk hasn’t made an integral contribution to cinema, “I’m presenting, by the way,” he joked.

But that’s not all. As a fan pointed out in response to his tweet, Hawk was also immortalised in CGI in 2006 in the animated movie Tony Hawk in Boom Boom Sabotage. “I was flabbergasted when it was snubbed for a nomination,” Hawk tweeted in response. Fingers crossed that Tony that right that wrong by skating into an Oscars presenter role, but if he’s hoping for the 2022 ceremony, he’ll have to get past an already-bloated presenter line-up.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall are all on board as the main presenters for the award ceremony, while various other famous faces, such as Halle Bailey, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, and Tracee Ellis Ross will be among those guest presenting throughout the night, too.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Dune stars Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin are on board to present some of the categories cut from the main ceremony in a pre-recorded segment.

The Oscars will be airing from 20:00 EST on Sunday March 27, on ABC. This will be from 1:00 GMT on Monday March 28. You can watch The Oscars live on the dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel, or via the streaming service NOW.