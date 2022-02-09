Kenneth Branagh is first person to be nominated in seven Oscars categories

The Oscars 2022 nominations are in, and the most prestigious awards ceremony is just around the corner. It would seem one man in particular will be very happy with the announcement of the nominees on February 8, as Kenneth Branagh becomes the first person in the history of the Oscars to nab a nom in seven different categories.

The versatile filmmaker and actor is making waves with one of his current movies – the drama movie Belfast, that is, not the underwhelming Death on the Nile. Belfast, a heartfelt and very personal film for Branagh, has picked up six nominations for the Oscars 2022, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Those nominations have helped Branagh earn the incredible new Oscars record, by becoming the first person in the history of the awards to be nominated in seven different categories. It looks like the director, who has previously worked on the MCU movie Thor, is collecting his own Academy Award infinity stones!

With Belfast being nominated for Best Picture, Branagh, who is also a producer on the movie, adds to his collection of nominations. Branagh also penned the original screenplay for the movie, which is loosely based on the true story of Branagh’s childhood.

Branagh adds the producer and original screenplay recognition to his existing nominations for Best Director, Best Lead and Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and even for his short film work, too.

Now, Branagh surpasses George Clooney, Alfonso Cuarón, and Walt Disney, who have six different nominations to their name. Branagh also becomes one of only three people to be nominated in every major eligible category – picture, director, acting, and writing.