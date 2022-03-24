The Oscars giving away parts of Scotland to nominees this year

The lead up to this year’s Oscar ceremony has been somewhat chaotic, to say the least. An eclectic list of hosts and presenters have been announced and controversy has come at every turn, not least due to the fact that eight major categories will be announced off-air. The bizarre stories keep coming, with the latest being that the famous Oscars gift bag will include Scotland. Or bits of it, anyway.

It’s Hollywood’s Law (let’s trademark that) that people love giving people who are already fantastically rich free stuff. So, for the hardship of having to get dressed up in your glad-rags and walk a red carpet, you get given a goody bag with a bit more than a slice of cake, a balloon and some crayons in it. In fact, the contents are reportedly worth around $100,000.

Distinctive Assets, the company who have been behind the gift bags for the last 20 years, have offered up a sneak peek of the contents of this year’s party favours, via Robb Report.

In what could be a nod to Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, the title to a plot of land in Scotland which “allows the recipient to directly contribute to the establishment of nature reserves in the country and also makes them a Laird, Lord or Lady of Glencoe” is the jewel of the crown.

The guests at the Oscars are always moaning about getting peckish during the ceremony. They can always dip into their goody bag for some “gold-flecked, chocolate-dipped Posh Pretzels, a deluxe salad-infused skincare kit from Byroe (which includes Bitter Green Essence Toner, Tomato Serum and Salmon Cream – yum!), or a limited-edition set of Trust Me Vodka bottles.” In total, the bag has a value that runs into the six figures.

