Who plays Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s new movie? He’s made Batman movies, mind-boggling science fiction movies, and worked with some of the greatest actors of our day, but Christopher Nolan is about to take on his biggest challenge yet.

Oppenheimer, the new Christopher Nolan movie, will tell the true story of Robert J Oppenheimer — a physicist working on The Manhattan Project — who’s often credited as the father of the atom bomb. The film sparked a huge bidding war in Hollywood and it could be Nolan’s best movie yet.

But who’s the star at the centre of the film? Who plays Oppenheimer in the new movie?

Cillian Murphy plays Oppenheimer in the new Christopher Nolan movie. Murphy’s probably best known these days for his work on the TV series Peaky Blinders but he’s worked with Nolan before, playing the Batman villain Scarecrow in Batman Begins.

Oppenheimer boasts an all star cast in addition to Murphy including, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Rami Malek, and Josh Hartnett.

