Good news, anime fans, after three years of waiting, the hit anime series One-Punch Man season 3 is officially happening. That’s right, our favourite bald-headed hero Saitama is finally coming back to our small screens for an all-new adventure.

Telling the story of a hilarious hero who can defeat any foe with a single fist blow, One-Punch Man is based on a bestselling manga series of the same name and has been delighting viewers since 2015. But considering how One-Punch Man season 2 premiered back in 2019, the future of the animated series seemed bleak as the years continued to roll by. Luckily, the official One-Punch Man website and Twitter page (via Comicbook.com) have put all our worries to bed.

On August 18, 2022, it was shared that Saitama is definitely coming back for a new instalment. Currently, plot details about the One-Punch Man season 3 TV series are being kept under wraps, along with word on potential release dates and production schedules.

However, as we mentioned above, after years of silence, any news is welcomed news at this point. Many believed after the lacklustre critical reception of season 2, the anime’s fate wasn’t exactly clear.

We are also waiting to hear which studio will be tackling season 3 in the future. Studio Madhouse led One-Punch Man season 1 while J.C. Staff took over the anime reins for season 2. We will be sure to keep you posted as more updates filter in.

