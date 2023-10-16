One Piece showrunner is surprised fans are “horny” for Buggy the Clown

The One Piece live-action series on Netflix was a big gamble, and a huge financial risk, but luckily it has paid off and a second season has quickly been greenlit. As soon as the writers’ strike was over, work began on One Piece season 2, and its co-showrunner – Matt Owens – has provided a hefty update on what to expect when our favorite pirates return.

A One Piece character who has become something of an unexpected breakout hit from season one is Buggy the Clown, played by Jeff Ward. “Jeff is such a phenomenal actor, he brings such depth, such playfulness, such thought to everything that he does, and he killed it. It was so fun seeing him embody that character,” says writer Matt Owens.

Buggy was not expected to be one of the most popular One Piece characters. “I knew that he would hit, I knew that people would really like him. To the extent that they have, to the extent that they have been horny for him, that’s new for me, but I’m glad to see him getting the attention that he deserves as an artist,” he told Deadline.

Owens was asked why Buggy the Clown is still alive, despite his villainous actions in season one, and will live to see another day in the second season; “Dreams are very important in the One Piece world, and Oda has said before that what’s worse than death is a dream being taken away. So when you see a lot of the villains that we meet, they have these machinations, they have these desires — often nefarious — and the Straw Hats take those away from them.” Creator Eiichiro Oda is the reason why One Piece is one of the best anime series of all time.

Oda’s unique approach to some of the best anime villains makes One Piece stand out; “For Oda as an artist, the way that he has described it, that is a fate worse than death. So that’s something that he likes to focus on in villain confrontations instead, and what it also allows him to do though is, when there is death in One Piece, it’s even more impactful because you’re not dealing with death every single story arc necessarily. That is Oda’s perspective as an artist and creator, and it’s something that we have taken on as well.”

Owens has said that as soon as the SAG-AFTRA strike lifts, he’s ready to talk to Jamie Lee Curtis about playing Kureha, that Luffy facing the challenges of leadership will be a big theme of season 2, and that the writers have learned to trust their instincts from the success of the first season.

