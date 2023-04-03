Jamie Lee Curtis wants to play this anime character

Jamie Lee Curtis has made it clear that she's more than willing to step into the role of this one specific One Piece character in Netflix's adaptation.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once

With One Piece being one of the best anime series of all time, it’s no surprise that horror movie legend Jamie Lee Curtis is a fan. Curtis, who recently won an Academy Award for her minor role in science fiction movie Everything Everywhere All At Once, has been open about her love for One Piece for a number of years.

Back in 2016, during a panel appearance at San Diego Comic Con, she was asked the following question by an audience member: “If you were to become anyone from any TV show, who would you be?” Her answer, which was received by rapturous applause, was “I’d be Nico Robin from One Piece.”

With a live-action Netflix series based on One Piece on the way, the chances of Curtis playing a One Piece character have improved considerably. However, during an appearance at the 2021 Oscars, Curtis admitted that she may have missed the boat to play Robin — but has another anime character from the series in mind.

“I’m not gonna get to play [Robin], I’m a little old now. But there’s that old crone lady, not Nico Robin, [Doctor Kureha],” she said. “Maybe I can be Kureha, she wears those really low bellbottoms, she’s looking a little nasty, but she has that long stringy grey hair. My [daughter] Ruby said that that would be what I would play.”

Now, Curtis is doubling-down on her comments, as (on March 31, 2023) she tweeted a picture of her face Photoshopped on to a picture of Doctor Kureha and wrote, “The Internet has spoken and mommy needs a job. #CurtisForKureha.”

That’s definitely a hashtag we can get behind. For more on One Piece, check out our guides detailing all the One Piece filler episodes you can skip and the One Piece live-action cast.

