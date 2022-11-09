How long is One Piece Film: Red? The latest One Piece anime movie has received huge acclaim from fans and critics alike, not least in our own One Piece Film: Red review. The movie is the fifteenth feature film in the franchise and can be watched independently of the anime series that it’s based on because it isn’t canon.

But don’t let that fool you. It’s still packed with the usual mind-bending action with a whirlwind plot that centres around Uta, a world-famous singer, and her powers. Leading One Piece character Luffy joins forces with Shanks and to save the world from disaster, and it’s a lot of fun.

Naturally, One Piece Film: Red leaves fans of the anime series with a lot of questions about the lore, and exactly what happened and why. But, even before you’ve sat down to watch the new anime action movie, and survived Tot Musica, you’ll probably be wanting to know how long is One Piece Film: Red? Thankfully, you’ve come to the right place.

How long is One Piece Film: Red?

One Piece Film: Red has a runtime of 115 minutes, which is 1 hour 55 minutes. So, coming in at under 2 hours One Piece Film: Red is both wildly entertaining, and accessible too with an audience-friendly runtime.

