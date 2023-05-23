One Piece characters have an absurd sleep schedule, creator reveals

When watching the pirate anime One Piece, fans are probably too preoccupied with the shenanigans of the best One Piece characters and their storylines to consider how much sleep they’re getting, but on the off-chance you are concerned about that, we have some information.

One Piece‘s creator Eiichiro Oda, who answers fan questions in volumes of the manga, weighed in on this in Vol 74, published in June 2014.

And, apparently, some of the best anime characters in the eyes of the medium’s die-hards probably are getting too much shut-eye, or, not enough of it.

Thankfully, ReelShady on r/OnePiece decided to share it with those of us who couldn’t get our hands on what we think is one of the best anime series‘ source material.

On the page, we can see the Straw Hats’ sleep schedules. Monkey D. Luffy apparently gets about five hours and has no bedtime routine (couldn’t be us). A much more sensible Nami hits the hay at 11:00 pm and wakes at 7:00 am, and then there’s Chopper with 10 hours of kip — plus naps, of course.

