Nightmare on Elm Street TV series available on streaming for first time

Fancy some sleepless nights? Well, look no further because the horror-centric streaming service, Screambox, managed by horror outlet Bloody Disgusting, has got you covered. For the first time ever, Freddy Krueger fans can enjoy the Nightmare on Elm street spin-off TV series, Freddy’s Nightmares from the comfort of your own home.

An anthology starring the original scissor fingered Freddy Krueger Robert Englund, Freddy’s Nightmares would show the famed horror character telling a grim story every episode. Similar to the Crypt Keeper in Tales From the Crypt, Freddy was less of an active monster in the show as opposed to a sinister narrator throughout the series’ two seasons and 44 episodes.

The news that Freddy’s Nightmares is now available online is huge for all of us horror movie fans, as the 1980s TV series has been unavailable for years. In fact, besides the occasional broadcast appearance, it was most commonly available on VHS tapes, meaning if you didn’t have a VCR player, you were stuck (and let’s be honest, who has a VCR player anymore).

Currently, you can now buy Freddy’s Nightmares on DVD and Blu-ray too, but not easily as copies are still pretty hard to come by. So, needless to say, for any spooky fans dying to watch this long-elusive series, Screambox is a welcomed treat. There is some bad news, though, I am afraid.

Unfortunately, Screambox isn’t available in the UK. That’s right sorry to crush your dreams before Freddy can, but only our US readers can enjoy Bloody Disgusting’s platform. If you are lucky enough to be in the US, Screambox costs $4.99 per month, but only $3.88 with its annual plan.

If you are after more scares and thrills, here is our list of the best horror movies of 2021.