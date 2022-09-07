Kevin Bacon is open to being the next Freddy Krueger

Given its been over a decade since Freddy Krueger last graced our screens (and dreams), some, including original Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund, argue that the iconic horror movie franchise is well overdue a reboot. The only question is, who would don that iconic striped shirt? Well, for Englund, who first played Krueger in 1984, the perfect candidate is fellow ‘80s movie actor Kevin Bacon.

Although Bacon is known more for his work in classic teen movies like Footloose — and more recently, action movies and EE adverts – he’s also garnered a steady reputation in the horror scene. Not only did he also appear in the original Friday the 13th (he was the guy who was skewered with a fire poker), he’s also appeared in a range of both well-known and more indie horror films over the years like Stir of Echoes, They/Them, and You Should Have Left.

So, does this mean Bacon is up for the job? Englund certainly thinks so, as he told Cinema Blend that he thinks the thriller movie actor would be “great” in the role.

“He’s in one of my favourite little horror movies, Stir of Echoes, and you should check it out if you haven’t seen it,” he said. “And I just think Kevin’s the right size. I think he respects horror movies. He doesn’t make fun of them. I think it would be real interesting.”

In a conversation with Screenrant, Bacon responded to Englund’s comments — and he certainly didn’t rule out the possibility of donning the razor-blade gloves. “Never say never,” he said. “I mean, I say, ‘Never say never,’ but I really do follow that. There’s very few things that I go, ‘Nah, nah.’ You just never know.”

If this has left you curious for more Freddy, check out the true story behind Nightmare on Elm Street.