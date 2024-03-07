Nicole Kidman picked her three essential movies, and we have to agree

Nicole Kidman is one of the greats and has been delivering the goods for decades now. Every time she appears in a new film you know it’s going to have a certain degree of quality and Kidman’s always on the periphery of the Oscars conversation, or deep in the thick of it.

So there’s hardly anyone we trust more than Nicole Kidman when it comes to selecting the best movies, and now she’s given us a helping hand by telling us the three most essential films from across her career. “Probably Moulin Rouge! and The Others and The Hours. And it’s so weird because I did all of them back to back,” said Kidman, speaking with The Film Experience.

What’s wonderful about Kidman’s three choices is that they’re not simply confined to her best drama movies: you’ve got a romantic musical, a Gothic horror, and a twisty psychological masterpiece. The point is, Kidman can do pretty much anything, and it shows. Kidman was nominated by major awards bodies for her role in each of the three movies and won her first (and only) Oscar for The Hours.

As Kidman mentions, each of the movies is from the early 2000s and came in quick succession. Since then, Kidman really hasn’t slowed down and has wracked up another three Oscar nominations from 2011 onwards. Most recently, Kidman starred in the biographical drama Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball, and in The Northman (one of the best action movies of 2022) as the wicked and twisted Queen Gudrun.

For more on Kidman, find out how she broke three ribs thanks to a brutal costume, and how she survived the longest movie shoot ever.