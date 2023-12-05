Nicolas Cage wants to retire from movies, and we’re not ready

Nicolas Cage never retiring would be a Dream Scenario (ha), but all good things must come to an end eventually.

Over 115 movies, an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe later, Nicolas Cage has hinted that he might be retiring from acting for good. His career has included some of the best movies ever, like Wild at Heart and The Rock, but he’s ready to move on. “I like staying fresh. I mean, I like to keep mixing it up,” he told Uproxx.

“I don’t want to get stuck in any genre or any performance style. I want to do it all. And I feel that I’ve, at this point – after 45 years of doing this; that in over 100 movies – I feel I’ve pretty much said what I’ve had to say with cinema.”

As one of the best actors of our generation, Cage’s contribution to cinema has been enormous. But it seems like the actor is of the opinion that he’s given everything he could to the film industry.

“I’d like to leave on a high note and say, ‘Adios’,” he said. “I think I have to do maybe three or four more movies before I can get there, and then hopefully switch formats and go into some other way of expressing my acting.”

If it were up to Cage, his role in Dream Scenario —an A24 movie about a professor who appears in everyone’s dreams — would be his swan song. As critics laud the film as one of Cage’s best movies, the actor continues, “I would’ve liked to have left on a high note, like Dream Scenario. But I have other contracts that I have to fulfill, so we’ll see what happens.”

At the very least, we have some new movies starring Cage to look forward to, but if you want to see what else we have in store this year, check out our guide to all the upcoming 2023 movies we still have to look forward to.