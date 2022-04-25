What’s new on Shudder for May 2022? If you’re a hardened horror aficionado, then you will probably have a subscription to the streaming service Shudder already, and if you haven’t, then what the hell are you waiting for? There’s an unbelievable trove of terrifying treasure on the platform just waiting to be discovered, and we’ve got a handy list for you here of everything new on Shudder in May 2022.

Shudder regularly produces original content itself, much in the same way as fellow streaming platform Netflix does, but everything Shudder makes is guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine! In addition to this, Shudder also compiles some of the best horror movies ever made and makes them available to its users.

Looking ahead to May, there’s lots of new Shudder original movies and TV series on the way, as well as incredible movies like Donnie Darko and Dead Snow heading to the platform. So, make a note and get your reminders set, because here’s everything new on Shudder in May 2022.

Here’s everything new on Shudder for May 2022:

What’s on Shudder May 1

Eli Roth’s History of Horror season 3

What’s on Shudder May 2

Dead Snow

Dead Snow 2

What’s on Shudder May 5

Cursed Films II season finale

What’s on Shudder May 6

The Twin

What’s on Shudder May 9

The Stylist

A Ghost Waits

Night Fare

Cheap Thrills

What’s on Shudder May 12

The Sadness

What’s on Shudder May 16

Donnie Darko

Errors of the Human Body

Husk

What’s on Shudder May 19

The Found Footage Phenomenon

What’s on Shudder May 23

Magic Magic

Seconds Apart

What’s on Shudder May 26

A Banquet

What’s on Shudder May 30

Zombie Virus on Mulberry Street

The Soul Collector

What’s on Shudder May 31

Kolobos

That’s everything coming to Shudder in May 2022. Check back again later in the month for updates on what will arrive in the month after.