What’s new on Shudder for May 2022? If you’re a hardened horror aficionado, then you will probably have a subscription to the streaming service Shudder already, and if you haven’t, then what the hell are you waiting for? There’s an unbelievable trove of terrifying treasure on the platform just waiting to be discovered, and we’ve got a handy list for you here of everything new on Shudder in May 2022.
Shudder regularly produces original content itself, much in the same way as fellow streaming platform Netflix does, but everything Shudder makes is guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine! In addition to this, Shudder also compiles some of the best horror movies ever made and makes them available to its users.
Looking ahead to May, there’s lots of new Shudder original movies and TV series on the way, as well as incredible movies like Donnie Darko and Dead Snow heading to the platform. So, make a note and get your reminders set, because here’s everything new on Shudder in May 2022.
Here’s everything new on Shudder for May 2022:
What’s on Shudder May 1
- Eli Roth’s History of Horror season 3
What’s on Shudder May 2
- Dead Snow
- Dead Snow 2
What’s on Shudder May 5
- Cursed Films II season finale
What’s on Shudder May 6
- The Twin
What’s on Shudder May 9
- The Stylist
- A Ghost Waits
- Night Fare
- Cheap Thrills
What’s on Shudder May 12
- The Sadness
What’s on Shudder May 16
- Donnie Darko
- Errors of the Human Body
- Husk
What’s on Shudder May 19
- The Found Footage Phenomenon
What’s on Shudder May 23
- Magic Magic
- Seconds Apart
What’s on Shudder May 26
- A Banquet
What’s on Shudder May 30
- Zombie Virus on Mulberry Street
- The Soul Collector
What’s on Shudder May 31
- Kolobos
That’s everything coming to Shudder in May 2022. Check back again later in the month for updates on what will arrive in the month after.
