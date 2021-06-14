Netflix announces two Far Cry animated series

This year seems to be the year of videogame adaptations, as Netflix has revealed that two animated series based on Ubisoft’s hit Far Cry games are officially in the works. Announced during the company’s first Geeked Week, Netflix shared that it would be releasing a currently untitled anime and another animation named Captain Lazerhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix based on the videogame franchise.

Far Cry was officially released in 2004, and has since spawned six main instalments, and countless spin-off games. From traversing through the African savannah to dealing with hallucinatory cultists, there’s tons of material in the Ubisoft franchise to inspire, and create a decent Netflix animated series with. However, the company has been somewhat sparse on specific details regarding the two animes, leaving Far Cry fans in a state of speculation and anticipation.

Currently, out of the two shows, Netflix seemed more willing to talk about Captain Lazerhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix rather than its other unnamed Far Cry animation, which is still in the very early stages of development.

Sharing a title card with the words Far Cry printed across a blurry backdrop, the only information available was a firm confirmation that a series based on the first-person shooter will be coming to the streaming service at some point. On the other hand, Netflix’s revealed a lot regarding its second anime adaptation, Captain Lazerhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, satisfying everyone’s curiosity.

Captain Lazerhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is based on the Far Cry 3 expansion, Blood Dragon, and will see alter egos of the classic Ubisoft characters in a retro vision that pays homage to the early ’90s. According to Variety, the anime is already set to have six episodes. Castlevania producer Adi Shankar is producing the project alongside Ubisoft’s Helene Juguet, Gerard Guillemot and Hugo Revon.

The two Far Cry series announcement comes after a string of recent Netflix video game/TV crossover reveals. With both these titles, the upcoming Cuphead series, the Resident Evil adaptation, and the League of Legends animation it seems that Netflix is looking to tap into the gamer market in a big way this year.

For more anime series why not head over to our guide on where to watch Pokemon, One Piece and Dragon Ball. Or if you are looking for more Geeked Week info check out our guide on The Witcher season 2.