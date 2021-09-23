Netflix announces Tiger King 2, more true crime series

Netflix is officially bringing Tiger King back for another season. The hit Netflix TV series is due to return at an unspecified date, but the streaming service has provided a brief first look.

This comes via a teaser video on Netflix’s upcoming slate of true crime television shows and movies. Many of the platform’s biggest hits have been related to gonzo investigations and bizarre stories involving criminal activity. Netflix documentaries like Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer, Making A Murderer, and Tiger King, which became a pop culture sensation in 2020 thanks to the, shall we say, eccentric nature of its subjects.

The seven-episode miniseries covers a feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, big cat aficionados and conservationists. After years of tempers flaring between them, Exotic was caught and convicted on charges of hiring someone to kill Baskin, leading to him going to prison for 22-years. The world became swept up in the strange, cutthroat underbelly of keeping animals like tigers and cheetahs, becoming enamoured with Exotic in particular.

According to Netflix’s new video, Tiger King 2 is in the works, with a quick clip of Exotic being filmed on the phone in prison. No release window is hinted at, so we don’t know when it’ll happen, but it’s definitely coming.

Other titles shown are The Tinder Swindler, and The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman. The former centres on Shimon Hayut, an Israeli man who pretended to be a wealthy Russian businessman to con women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the latter focuses on Robert Hendy-Freegard, a British man who went to prison on kidnapping, theft, and deception charges in 2005.

We’ll keep you updated on Joe Exotic’s return to our screens. In the meantime, check the best TV series for more great shows to dive into.