Ryan Reynolds sets new Netflix movie record

All hail Ryan Reynolds the new king of Netflix. Yes, the foul-mouthed action movie star has set a staggering new record by being the only actor to have three films featured in Netflix’s Top 10 English-language films list at the same time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this incredible achievement has never been pulled off before, so enjoy a glass of Aviation gin Ryan; you’ve earned it.

What are the films? At the time of writing, it’s Red Notice, 6 Underground, and The Adam Project. The question is, though, how many people have actually watched these movies. We know Netflix likes to keep viewing figures close to its chest and the metrics of what counts as ‘watching’ are as opaque as school custard.

At the time of writing, it’s reported that Red Notice fans have clocked in 364 million viewing hours, people have sat through 209 million hours of The Adam Project, while 6 Underground brings up the rear, being viewed for 205 million hours. That’s an awful lot of bad Reynolds puns, over the top stunts, and car chases.

After all this incredible success, it’s unsurprising that Reynolds is ready for a break. The actor recently said he planned on taking a sabbatical after making three movies back to back.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,” he wrote on Instagram. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago,” he posted. “Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great Octavia Spencer.”

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie-making,” he continued. “I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

What does this mean for Deadpool 3? We don’t know? Just let the man rest! While Reynolds has his break, why not check out our list of all the MCU movies ranked.