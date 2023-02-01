Netflix reveals new rules to stop password sharing

Netflix has been threatening to clamp down on password sharing for some time, and now the mandate has been revealed. To access Netflix series and Netflix movies, users will need to log in over a certain period in order to maintain access.

Streamable has a list of the new rules. The main one is that accounts can only be shared within one household, and that means they’ll now be tethered to certain WiFi accounts. Once every 31 days, users are requested to login using their “primary” WiFi account to watch something, like a new Netflix anime perhaps, in order to make it clear they’re within the eco-system of that account.

Some of this has been around for a while, such as keeping passwords within the household and so on. Now the streaming service is going to start checking that only devices logged into the same connection can make use of the same account.

A wrinkle here is that when using the platform on trips, you might need to get a one-time code. That’s an inconvenient hurdle for Netflix horror movies, and one that could prove contentious.

Alas, this is the reality at present. You can find more information at the Netflix Help Centre. The hope is that this will push more revenue towards the service, as more people pay the Netflix price for a subscription, rather than borrowing from each other.

We'll have to see how that works out.