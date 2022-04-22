Jay Baruchel joins Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix spy series

The cast of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s as-yet-untitled Netflix spy series is rounding out, with How to Train Your Dragon actor Jay Baruchel being the latest addition. The series is a twist on Mr & Mrs Smith, but instead of a married couple finding out that they are both spies, it’s a father and daughter.

The first season will have eight one-hour episodes, but from the size of the cast, it looks as though more seasons are planned. Monica Barbaro plays Emma, the daughter of Luke (Schwarzenegger) and Baruchel plays Carter, her sweet and unsuspecting boyfriend. Carter is a kindergarten teacher who has been made to believe his CIA operative girlfriend works for a non-profit that provides clean water to those in need around the world.

Gabriel Luna, who is currently filming The Last of Us in his role as Joel’s brother Tommy, is also amongst the cast. He plays villain Boro, an incredibly charismatic, Oxford-educated businessman, who’s chosen to apply those skills to a career in the illegal arms trade. Other series regulars include Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, and Travis Van Winkle.

Fabiana Udenio plays Tally, Luke’s ex-wife and Emma’s mother, who does not know that the two of them are in the CIA, but has always been suspicious of Luke’s frequent “business trips” which created distance in their relationship. Tally now has a new man in her life, but the chemistry between her and Luke is still palpable. Devon Bostick plays Oscar, Luke and Tally’s son and an aspiring app developer, who has never lived up to his father’s expectations.

In the show, the father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years. They realise that their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. It sounds as though there might be a Sopranos therapy element too, as one of the roles is an operational psychologist at the CIA responsible for conducting joint therapy sessions with Luke and Emma.

